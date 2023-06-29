iVT EXPO: E-T-A showcases new smart control systems

E-T-A is using this week’s iVT Expo in Cologne to showcase its SCS Smart Control Systems portfolio. The solutions unite intelligent power distribution and IO modules with the ability to communicate via CAN.

More complex systems and the electrification of loads currently play a decisive role in the development of onboard electrical systems of industrial vehicles. The CAN bus as a standard field bus in the vehicle industry is the ideal technology to enable fast and uncomplicated data transmission. The company’s products enable the digitalisation of the vehicle electrical system as well as the processing and analysis of status data. The SCS family is used to implement centralised and decentralised system architectures, enabling customers to save space and reduce wiring effort.

By providing diagnostic information, SCS products make a decisive contribution to system transparency and reduced complexity. In the event of a fault, remote reactivation is possible. Thus, autonomous working machines and functions can be realized. Vehicle downtime can be reduced or avoided altogether.

Based on intelligent power distribution units like SCS products with comprehensive diagnostic capabilities, customised solutions of refined and decentralized condition monitoring as well as predictive maintenance and load management concepts can be realized