Hitachi Construction unveils 2D and 3D machine control excavators

Expanding its range of connected machinery, Hitachi Construction Machinery is now offering its Zaxis-7 excavators ranging from 10 to 50 tonnes with factory-fitted 2D and 3D machine control solutions from Leica Geosystems, part of Hexagon.

As the solutions are installed in the Hitachi factory in Amsterdam, customers will benefit from extensive testing to ensure optimum machine calibration, and professional installation.

In addition, customers will be able to choose from several options through their authorised Hitachi dealer and will benefit from a simplified purchasing and delivery process as the financing for both the excavator and the additional Leica Geosystems machine control technology can be combined in a single package. Thanks to this partnership, customers will also benefit from Leica Geosystems hands-on training upon machine delivery. The Leica Geosystems solution is designed and proven to work optimally with Hitachi excavators, improving their lifetime value when OEM-fitted.

Adding Leica Geosystems machine control technology to Hitachi excavators increases efficiency on the job site while lowering running costs, and enables work to be completed on time, on specification, on budget, safely and sustainably. From simple slope grading to blind and submerged cuts, the machine control solution provides operators with an easy-to-use system to rapidly excavate to the reference design. This ensures more uptime and operator satisfaction.

The following factory-fitted options will be available with Hitachi excavators: 2D machine control; 2D ready with 3D bracket and wires, so customers can upgrade to 3D when required; and a complete 3D option. In addition, Hitachi factory-fitted tilt rotator attachments can also be fully integrated into the system.

“This announcement is in line with HCME’s strategy to shift to digitalisation and provide customised solutions to our customers,” says HCME Solution Linkage Manager Ryo Kurihara. “By taking advantage of a factory-fitted Leica Geosystems solution, operators can start work immediately after machine delivery. Also, owners have peace of mind that the machine control system has been installed and tested, and it will be fully supported by their local Hitachi dealer in conjunction with the local Leica Geosystems specialists.”

Magnus Thibblin, Leica Geosystems Machine Control President, says: “Collaboration is essential to the success of construction projects. We recognise the importance of partnerships and industry cooperation to provide contractors with the latest easily accessible technologies. We are pleased to work with Hitachi Construction Machinery (Europe) to provide customers with high-standard machine control solutions on Zaxis-7 excavators delivered directly from the factory.”

Ryo Kurihara adds: “HCME is looking forward to offering this new option to customers, which will not only save them time, but also make their Hitachi excavators even more efficient and productive on site. By delivering reliable customer-centric solutions, we aim to become their first-choice solutions provider.”