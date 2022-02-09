New Holland introduces speciality fruit and vegetable forklift

New Holland has announced the introduction of the F50C rough terrain forklift, marking the addition of an all-new product to its lineup of light construction equipment.

The F50C has been designed for use in specialty crop operations such as vineyards, orchards and other fruit and vegetable applications, and features unique specifications, including an automatic load control system and integrated bin clamp.

Keeping specialty crop producers in mind, New Holland has designed the F50C with a suite of features organized around two main objectives: ease of operation and overall efficiency.

“With the introduction of the F50C, we’re growing our portfolio with a relevant product that is designed for the specialty applications for which New Holland is known,” said Tyler Mills, director of New Holland Construction. “Our dealers and customers know and trust that New Holland keeps fruit and vegetable producers at the forefront of our design and engineering, and we are excited to enter this new market.”

Improved operating experience

The F50C is equipped with an automatic load control system for rough terrain forklifts. This feature provides on-the-go mast cushioning to stablize the mast under load, allowing operators to work efficiently and safely over any terrain without fear of material loss. A key byproduct of load control provides a more comfortable operating experience by reducing shock from the mast. Operators will appreciate the additional stablity while transporting and loading materials, as New Holland will offer a 12-foot mast with a 5,000-lb. lift capacity as standard.

New Holland also offers an integrated hydraulic produce bin clamp. This simple solution allows the operator to carry multiple produce bins safely in a single pass.

“By implementing these options, it gives an operator more control and efficiency for any job they are managing, regardless of location,” Mills says. “Productivity-enhancing features are especially valuable when harvesting time-sensitive crops, and we expect the F50C to be right at home in orchards and vineyards.”

Fuel and maintenance efficiency

New Holland has once again partnered with FPT Industrial to power the F50C with the proven F34 3.4-liter diesel engine. Delivering 74 HP without using DEF or diesel particulate filters (DPF), the F34 is a workhorse engine with 600-hour service intervals and regeneration. Together, this engine and after-treatment system package ensures operators can work uninterrupted, save time and resources on routine maintenance, while retaining the power needed to lift and haul materials as expected.

Keeping in mind the variable terrain in specialty operations, New Holland has included 4WD, a 4×4 power shuttle transmission and differential lock standard on all F50C forklifts. These features, plus its 10-inch ground clearance, high-clearance counterweight, LED lighting package and crop shields all help operators nagivate varying terrain and protect valuable crops with ease.

“We wanted to simplify the maintenace required for the F50C, and we did just that. Our goal is to keep it running to reduce shop time and downtime spent on maintenance,” Mills says.