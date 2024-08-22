Bobcat to showcase portfolio at GaLaBau 2024

Bobcat will be presenting its portfolio of products at the GaLaBau 2024 trade fair in Nuremberg in Germany from 11-14 September 2024. There will also be a dedicated Demo Zone where popular equipment can be tested.

Around 1000 exhibitors and approximately 60,000 visitors are expected over the four days of the trade show for gardening, landscaping and open space construction.

Visitors to the Bobcat booth 332 in Hall 7 will be able to view products from the Bobcat range developed for landscaping and green space maintenance. These include skid-steer and compact track loaders, mini-excavators, telehandlers, compact wheel loaders, light compaction equipment, generators and special attachments and machines for use in forestry.

The Demo Zone offers visitors the opportunity to get to know the manufacturer’s latest developments even better by watching demonstrations or by trying out the machines for themselves. The E27z mini-excavator, L95 compact wheel loader and T76 compact track loader will all be available in the Demo Zone.

“The L95, Bobcat’s top-of-compact wheel loader-range model, offers the highest performance, load capacity, increased operator comfort including intuitive controls for ease of use and the widest versatility thanks to advanced control of attachments. In addition, the L95 features the very latest product updates based on customer feedback. Bobcat’s new compact wheel loader is ideal for a wide range of applications. On top of this, the L95 model offers 40 kmph travel speed capability for easy of transport and to increase work efficiency,” says Jan Moravec, vice president of product, Bobcat EMEA.

The E27 mini-excavator is ideally suited for work sites where space is at a premium, because even with the optional heavy counterweight, the E27 has an overhang of just 280 mm. This makes the machine the ideal tool for demanding applications where performance and transportability take priority over compactness.

For example, the Bobcat hydraulic clamp attachment on the E27 helps to pick up, lift, transport and place more objects and materials with precision. When the hydraulic clamp is used in conjunction with a ditch cleaning bucket, bulky objects such as tree stumps and concrete fragments can be easily removed. The hydraulic clamp is ideal for moving and clearing work.