WEBINAR: iVT/Siemens event to focus on how digitalisation speeds up machine development

By on Awards & Events, Uncategorized

A forthcoming webinar hosted by iVT and Siemens will explore how digitalisation supports the engineering process and accelerates the development of reliable and high-functioning machines.

The hour-long free event is titled How Digitalisation is Helping the Off-Highway Industry Create and Test Ground-Breaking Vehicle Designs and will take place on Tuesday April 20 3:30 GMT.

During the round table discussion, the panellists will consider how digitalisation supports the engineering process and accelerates the development of reliable and high-functioning machines. In fact, orchestrating a new heavy equipment technical programme using a smart combination of simulation and testing over the V-cycle enables you to:

• Save time and development costs before prototyping
• Accelerate innovation to increase market share
• Achieve greater productivity at every organisational level 

Key points delegates will learn…
• How to perform early verification of products to ensure they fulfil requirements
• How to virtually explore the design space in a safe environment
• How to make engineering decisions with confidence
• How to speed up the engineering process thanks to workflow automation
