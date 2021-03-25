Bonfiglioli IoTwins project lands Innovation 4.0 Award

Transmissions specialist Bonﬁglioli has landed landed a prestigious Italian-based award for its IoTwins project, thanks to which Big Data becomes a modelling and prediction tool accessible also to SMEs. The project is led and coordinated by Bonfiglioli, and involves 23 partners from eight European countries, realising an effective network of open innovation.

IoTwins design and implement a platform providing services to 12 test beds. The platform digitally reproduces a system (infrastructure, process, machine, etc.) together with its performance, creating Digital Twins that allow the modelling of the system and its dynamics, the prediction of its evolution and the optimisation of its operation, management and maintenance. The simulations already aﬀected and replicable involve monitoring production in industrial plants, managing the ﬂow of crowds inside large entertainment facilities, such as the Barcelona stadium, and creating a digital twin of a wind farm by aggregating simulation models and machine learning of single turbines for predictive maintenance.

There were 51 projects selected and admitted, among which the Industrial Scientific Committee of A&T has designated eight ﬁnalists. The 2021 edition of the prize awarded by the A&T Fair has seen a growing interest especially from companies.

Receiving this award is a source of pride for us, proof of the importance of the IoTwins project of which we are coordinator. R&D, innovation and market orientation as drivers of our corporate activities are the elements that distinguish and guide our Group. I consider the constant development of new ideas and strategies our competitive advantage and success factor” said Fausto Carboni CEO for Bonfiglioli