Case IH launches ‘truly immersive’ online event

Case IH has revealed it will be presenting its online ‘Youniverse’ event 9th-18th April and bills itself as the first truly immersive digital agricultural machinery fair designed around ‘you’ the farming professional, whether farmer, contractor or dealer.

As well as demonstrating the Case IH range, Youniverse will provide a wide range of information and opinion across the key issues in agriculture, including the changing demands of the food industry, agronomy, new technologies and the environment. Speakers have been drawn from the European farming media, technology companies and across the CNH Industrial group.

Case IH will be focusing on its latest products, the Quadtrac AFS Connect and Puma CVXDrive tractors, together with the Axial-Flow combine harvester series combine and LB436 HD large baler, which will be shown using special 3D presentations. Other key products in the Case IH range will also be included in the show, and users will also be able to explore the company’s sister brands, the AgXtend range of leading-edge precision technologies and FPT Industrial powertrains.

Accessible on all computers, tablets and mobile devices, Youniverse’s platform uses impressive presentation technology and a dedicated app, so users can connect, cultivate and grow networks. They can interact with dealers and specialists and even ‘meet’ industry experts and other farmers. Registration is free at youniverse.caseih.com.

“Youniverse is an exciting concept and will include a broad range of content to appeal to a wide audience, so we would encourage everyone involved in farming and the wider agricultural sector to take a look,” says Ville Mansikkamäki, vice president Case IH Europe. “In these difficult times, we are 100% dedicated to staying connected with our customers and partners. Our investment in this unmissable event demonstrates that beyond doubt.”