Hillhead postponed by 12 months

In light of the ongoing coronavirus Covis-19 pandemic, Hillhead 2020 has been postponed from this June to June 22-24th 2021.

“The health and safety of exhibitors, visitors, contractors and employees is our number one priority and with the peak of the epidemic predicted to coincide with the show in June, this would be severely compromised,” said Hillhead event director Richard Bradbury. “Following an extensive consultation process, the decision has been taken to delay the event by a year to allow market conditions to stabilise and to best support the construction and quarrying industry during this challenging period.”

In addition, and following industry consultation, Plantworx – previously scheduled for next year – will be put back a year.

“Whilst we are, of course, reluctant to change our plans for Plantworx 2021, these are unprecedented times,” said Rob Oliver, chief executive of the Construction Equipment Association. “In the interests of both our sets of exhibitors and the industry as a whole, we will shortly announce our new dates for the next Plantworx in June 2022 at our Peterborough home.”