Caterpillar launches nine new machines in Vegas

Caterpillar is using ConExpo 2020 to showcase over 30 machines, including nine brand new product launches.

The new machines include wheeled, small, medium and large hydraulic excavators (M318, 313 GC, 315, 325, 395), dozers (D3, D7), centre-pivot backhoe loader (420XE), motor grader (150 AWD), wheel loader (920) and 725 articulated truck offerings.

Wide range of new models

Successor to the Cat D5K2, the Cat D3 dozer continues to set the standard for small dozer grading accuracy and efficiency. The new centre-pivot 420XE backhoe loader now offers seat mounted controls for low-effort machine control to boost operator efficiency and reduce fatigue, while inside the demo arena, while the new 150 AWD motor grader features all-wheel drive that assists with traction and manoeuvring, allowing the machine to work in any environment.

Built with the next generation cab, powerful engine meeting the current emissions standards and automatic features to elevate productivity, the new Cat 725 articulated truck sets the market standard of excellence for articulated trucks.

The new 26.5-ton (24-tonne) payload machine retains the renowned reliability and durability of the 725C2, while increasing performance for customers engaging in heavy and general construction, mining, quarry and aggregates, landfill, waste and industrial applications.

Five hydraulic excavators to debut

Caterpillar has introduced five new wheeled, small, medium and large hydraulic excavator models. The new Cat M318 wheeled excavator improves operator efficiency by up to 45%, while the new M313 GC delivers low owning and operating costs through a simple design that is easy to operate, maintain and own. The M315 boasts a 13% larger cab and improved performance with up to 10% more swing torque and up to 14% more drawbar pull. Advanced engine technology and control system for the new M325 medium excavator reduces fuel consumption by up to 25%, while a precise combination of lower engine speed and large hydraulic pump pressure and flow delivers more work per unit of fuel.

However the real show-stopper is the M395, Caterpillar’s largest next-gen excavator. Weighing in at 205,471lb (93,200kg), the 395 is five tons heavier than the 390F machine it replaces, offering two times more structural durability and 10% more productivity thanks to a larger bucket and technology like Cat Grade with 3D.

The 395 is built to move tons of material quickly and efficiently. With 10 percent more swing torque and 10 percent more stick force than the model it replaces, operators will experience faster cycle times with bigger buckets for greater groundbreaking power and production. Cat Payload also comes standard so operators can validate production at the end of every shift. Plus two times more structural durability means longer service life, and extended service intervals lower maintenance costs by up to 20 percent.