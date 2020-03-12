Liebherr marks 50th anniversary with new excavator releases

Liebherr used the ConExpo festival grounds to display its seven generation 8 excavators released in the past year, including two brand-new models, one in striking US livery to mark the company’s 50th anniversary.

The crawler excavator models range from the R 922 to R 945 including the new R926 and R 938. All machines produce higher engine power, an enhanced undercarriage and increased digging and tractive forces with reduced fuel consumption.

The team of developers completely revised the basic excavator concept to further increase comfort, safety and performance, and to achieve even better operational ergonomics. The Generation 8 series is currently in production at Liebherr-France SAS in Colmar,.

To mark its 50th anniversary in the US, Liebherr styled a memorable US finish on its new 938 excavator. The machines features a red, white and blue paint scheme reminiscent of the stars and stripes of the American flag. This special design created by Auguste Bartholdi, a native of Colmar in France, includes the Statue of Liberty – an internationally known New York City icon.

The R 926, along with the R 930, is based on a specific platform developed by Liebherr. The R 926 and the R 930 have an operating weight of between 28 to 34 US tons (26 and 31t) and achieve a power of 150kW/204 hp and 180 kW/245hp respectively. The backhoe bucket capacities vary from 1.15m 3 to 1.75m 3 on the R 926 and between 1.25m and 2,15m 3 on the R 930. The R 926 and R 930 models are available in stage V and Tier 4f.

The R 938, together with the R 934, is based on a specific platform developed by Liebherr-France SAS. The R 934 and the R 938 have an operating weight of 35 and 38 tonnes, and achieve a power of 200 kW/272 hp and 220 kW/299 hp.