ConExpo exclusive: Gehl unveils electric skid loader concept

By on iVT Concept

Manitou Group revealed for the first time at this year’s ConExpo an exciting new concept electric skid-steer loader under its Gehl brand. The zero-emission concept machine known as the the 165e is powered by lithium-ion batteries and showcases Manitou’s dedication to alternative-power machines.

Based on the R165 compact skid-steer loader, the electric concept is ideal for noise-sensitive areas.

Laurent Bonnaure, executive vice president for the Manitou Group, offers a unique walk-around of the machine.

 

Saul Wordsworth is deputy editor of the iVT brand - which includes digital and print editions of a quarterly magazine and Off-Highway Annual, as well as ivtinternational.com. He is a keen cyclist and lives in north London.

