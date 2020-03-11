ConExpo exclusive: Gehl unveils electric skid loader concept

Manitou Group revealed for the first time at this year’s ConExpo an exciting new concept electric skid-steer loader under its Gehl brand. The zero-emission concept machine known as the the 165e is powered by lithium-ion batteries and showcases Manitou’s dedication to alternative-power machines.

Based on the R165 compact skid-steer loader, the electric concept is ideal for noise-sensitive areas.

Laurent Bonnaure, executive vice president for the Manitou Group, offers a unique walk-around of the machine.