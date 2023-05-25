UK police tractor to spread awareness of rural crime

Devon & Cornwall Police has revealed an usual new member of its South Devon Rural team; a John Deere 6110M tractor decked out in distinctive police livery.

The tractor has been loaned to the force free of charge until the end of September by local agricultural and turf dealership, Masons Kings, and will be soon seen across the region at agricultural shows and other summer events.

The Rural Affairs team will use the tractor to raise awareness of the support the police can give to those who are concerned about, or affected by, issues such as theft of machinery and GPS equipment, or livestock rustling and worrying. The new addition is part of a wider effort from across the force to increase community messaging within the rural areas of Devon and Cornwall.

“A huge part of our job is to connect to, and be visible in, our rural and agricultural communities,” said police constable Clarke Orchard. “We work with local police neighbourhood teams to tackle rural crime and anti-social behaviour anywhere in our counties.While this vehicle won’t be used operationally, it will be seen at various shows across the region, sparking conversations with farmers, highlighting crime prevention strategies, and engaging with those who might not interact with police teams normally.”

Peter Endacott, Masons Kings general manager, said: “Masons Kings works very closely with all our farming customers and we are very conscious of security of the high value of equipment that is held on farms. We are pleased to be working alongside Devon & Cornwall Police, raising awareness and sharing best practices, and using the best technology to help secure customer assets.”

The tractor made its debut at the Devon County Show this week.