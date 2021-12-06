TTControl to launch new controller series for smart machinery at Agritechnica

TTControl has announces the launch of the high-performance TTC 2000 series of electronic control units (ECU) that are designed from the ground up to meet the needs of intelligent vehicles.

The series consists of complete sets of compatible ECU families with different processing power, scalable according to advanced and automated off-highway applications. The first member of this series, the mid-sized TTC 2300 family, will kick off sales with its premiere presentation at Agritechnica 2022. Customer deliveries are scheduled to begin in June 2022.

With the TTC 2000 series and its ECU family TTC 2300, machine builders set up their machinery to be future proof. The controllers offer full flexibility to reuse applications across different machine sizes and for upcoming machine generations. The TTC 2000 series products offer scalable building blocks that make the control system expandable as needed to adapt to rapidly evolving vehicle technology. The large number of available inputs/outputs (I/Os) and the standardised programming interface contribute to this flexibility.

The heart of a centralised vehicle architecture

The robust ECUs of the TTC 2300 family are designed to be the heart of a centralised electronic architecture. This can take the form of a vehicle control unit (VCU), a safety monitor or a head-unit controller for agricultural implements. Built for use in rugged operating environments, the controllers operate in harsh conditions and extreme temperatures.

The ISOBUS compatible TTC 2300 family is TÜV safety certified. Each control unit meets safety standards from the agricultural, construction and automotive industries, among others, which significantly reduces certification costs for vehicle manufacturers. The mixed criticality approach allows both safety-critical and non-safety-critical code to run on the same CPU without reducing the overall safety level. Infineon’s latest high-performance controller CPU, the second-generation AurixTM TriCoreTM, ensures the right computing power – also for future mobile machines. Combined with the real-time operating system PXROS for enhanced application development, the product family enables a shorter time-to-market.

“The TTC 2300 ECU family stands for high processing power and a wide range of safety certifications,” says Lucian Badescu, product manager ECU at TTControl. “This helps vehicle manufacturers to introduce innovative safety-related features, reduce time and cost of end-product testing and validation, and develop advanced architectures for mobile machines.”

Enabling new levels of onboard connectivity

The TTC 2300 family of controllers is designed for high-speed onboard connectivity and communication with IoT networks. The controllers provide fast processing of information from analog, digital as well as smart sensors across a wide range of inputs. They enable high-speed communication over Ethernet with other vehicle components such as gateways for machine-to-machine (M2M) communication and cloud-based functions. The TTC 2300 family of ECUs enables software updates via the standardised Unified Diagnostic Services (UDS) protocol.

Prepared for smart sensors

Smart sensors are producing ever-increasing amounts of data to support intelligent machine functions. The TTC 2300 family enables use cases for various automation and assistance systems by providing large internal memory and enabling the transmission of sensor data via standardised SENT (Single Edge Nibble Transmission) interfaces.

Ready for precise electric motor control

Electrification is a fast-growing trend that will affect the entire industry. A forward-looking electronic control system must be able to reliably control also electric motors in the off-highway sector. The TTC 2300 ensures this thanks to H-Bridge outputs, while in parallel it can manage actuators and sensors for other machine functions. This not only increases the precision of the machine, but also leads to an electrified and sustainable future for mobile machines.