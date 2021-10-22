Tractor of the Year awards presented at EIMA

EIMA International, one of the world’s largest exhibitions of agricultural machinery, this week hosted the 2021 the Tractor of the Year awards, the tractors voted by an international jury of journalists as the best performing from the shortlist of 14 finalist models.

The Tractor of the Year award went to John Deere’s 7R 350 AutoPowr model, which won the prize in particular for its on-board technology. The Best of Specialised category, reserved for specialised crop tractors, was won by the Reform model H75 PRO, which stood out for its comfort and safety features, while the Best Utility award went to another John Deere, the 6120M AutoPowr, praised for its versatility. Finally, the Sustainable TOTY award, for models with particular qualities in terms of environmental compatibility, went to New Holland’s T6.180 Methane Power tractor, for its low environmental impact fuel supply.

In addition to the awards ceremony, held in the Quadriportico in the heart of the Bologna exhibition centre, this year’s Tractor of the Year has a new showcase in the form of an open-air arena in which all 14 finalist models are paraded. A large grandstand allows visitors to watch the finalist machines pass by, described by a speaker and also shown through evocative films transmitted on a panoramic screen, and to appreciate the technological level of these machines, capable of increasing agricultural yields and at the same time reducing environmental impact as much as possible, so as to make primary activity increasingly sustainable.