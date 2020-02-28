Steyr 6300 named Spain’s Tractor of the Year

One year after the relaunch of the brand on the Iberian Peninsula, Steyr received its first recognition in the country. During an award ceremony held at the agricultural fair FIMA in Zaragoza, the Steyr 6300 Terrus CVT was awarded Tractor of Spain 2020 in the over 200hp category.

Farming Agrícola is the exclusive distributor of Steyr tractors across Spain and Portugal. Taking advantage of over 40 years of experience in the import of premium agricultural machinery, and of a strong distribution network in the region, Farming Agrícola successfully begun the establishment and development of the brand Steyr in the past year.

“Since the beginning Farming Agricola and Steyr share an ambitious vision of developing together in Spain and Portugal,”commented Jorge Iglesias, general manager of Farming Agrícola. “We firmly believe in the brand values, which are perfectly aligned with those of Farming Agrícola. This award makes it even more clear that the brand has a very good reputation among the farmers.”

The Steyr Terrus CVT includes three models in its range: 6300, 6270 and 6250. All models are meeting the latest EU Stage V emissions standards.

Apart from being the strongest model of the Steyr portfolio, the Terrus CVT was also recognised for its high quality features and technology, allowing higher comfort and productivity. From those features, we can mention the S-Turn II system, which provides a fully-automated and easy-to-perform turns on headlands. An additional option available is the S-Brake trailer braking system which allows to stabilise the tractor and the trailer, especially when road conditions provide a very low grip. A third noticeable feature is the S-Guide RTK+ guidance system, offering a precision of up to 1.5cm.

Alfonso Pérez, Business Manager Steyr Iberia, highlights: “This award is a confirmation of the true potential of the brand in the region. It is an incentive to continue our investments in order to grow further. Steyr is very-well perceived by our customers, from whom we noticed a growing interest and passion for the brand.”