New Holland unveils new T6.180 Methane Power Dynamic Command

New Holland Agriculture has extended the multi-award-winning T6 Methane Power tractor range with the new T6.180 Methane Power Dynamic Command featuring Dynamic Command transmission.

This unique tractor, with a 2.6-metre wheelbase and 10.5 tonnes Gross Vehicle Weight, combines the high performance of the proven NEF 6-cylinder Natural Gas (NG) engine with the exclusive 24×24 Dynamic Command transmission developed in-house by New Holland, raising the bar on efficiency and achieving fuel savings of up to 9% over the T6.180 Methane Power. It is a real game changer in the sector offering a significant increase in autonomy and CO 2 savings due to the higher efficiency achieved.

Dynamic Command Transmission, developed following extensive customer consultation and an intensive research and testing process, was designed to offer even more gears in the most frequently used operating ranges and it has been successfully introduced on other models in the T6 range such as the T6.180 and the T6.160, as well as the T5 product.

It features the acclaimed Dual Clutch technology to deliver high efficiency and productivity. The clutches are designed for fast gear changes combined with a fully automated gearbox always set the ideal ratio and reduce the need for operator input. The result is high productivity with low operator fatigue.

Carlo Lambro, Brand President at New Holland Agriculture said: “New Holland’s vision is to be the farmer’s reliable, sustainable partner for every season and we have a long. The T6.180 Methane Power is the ultimate game changer for us: it debuted in 2019 as a production unit and now we already have units working in customer farms across Europe – from Lithuania and Norway to Spain – and there are numerous orders in the pipeline with more enquiries coming in all the time. It’s definitely a reality”.

This latest addition to the T6 series is confirmation of New Holland’s investments in research and development to give to its customers the best-in-class technologies that increase efficiency and productivity, in a sustainable way.

The T6 Methane Power tractor has been the culmination of New Holland’s work in the development of methane technology for agriculture: the first 100% natural gas tractor on the market. A real game-changer that has been recognised with multiple awards.

The story of the multi-award-winning T6 Methane Power tractor range started with the first prototype presented in 2013 followed by an advanced concept which was unveiled in the US in 2021. In 2022, the T6.180 Methane Power, which today is available with New Holland’s acclaimed Dynamic Command™ transmission, won the prestigious Sustainable Tractor of the Year award twice – first as a concept, then as a production tractor.