Mazzotti to launch new self-propelled sprayer in 2021 to extend MAF range

A new compact high-capacity self-propelled sprayer – the MAF 4080 – has been announced by the Italian OEM Mazzotti, alongside significant upgrades to the rest of its MAF range, all of which will be ready for market in 2021.

Mazzott, a fully-owned subsidiary of John Deere, operating from its base in Ravenna, Italy, has announced that the new MAF 4080 will feature a chassis with a longer wheelbase to enable the larger 4000-litre solution tank to be carried, while maintaining the ideal 50/50 weight distribution achieved by the smaller MAF models.

The existing MAF 2580 (2500-litre capacity), 3180 (3000-litre) and 3580 (3500-litre) models will feature multiple upgrades, including a new solution system, a new wider range of spray booms, John Deere spray controls and a new John Deere-sourced operator station.

Powertrain

All four models are powered by a 175hp four-cylinder Tier 5 John Deere engine, offering quiet operation, high productivity and fuel efficiency. The MAF 2580 and 3180 machines feature a standard 40kph hydrostatic transmission, with the option to specify a high performance system incorporating engine and transmission management with either 40 or 50kph transport speeds.

The high performance transmission is fitted as standard to the larger MAF 3580 and 4080 models. Alternatively, mechanical drive can be specified with the Mc variants, which offer a joystick-controlled, infinitely variable hydro-mechanical transmission. Utilising mechanical axles to transmit more power to the ground, the Mc versions provide higher traction, superior hill-climbing ability and more efficient road transport.

The steering system, featuring selectable two-wheel, four-wheel or crab steering modes, has been upgraded and now features automatic alignment when switching between the modes. Steering power is also improved, offering the ability to fit wider, large diameter tyres. Four-wheel steering is now automatically disabled at speeds above 14kph and a mechanical locking device is fitted, which improves safety by positively preventing rear axle steering movement when in transport mode.

Spraying technology

The 2021 Mazzotti MAF range will be fitted with the M-Spray solution system, adopted from John Deere’s range of trailed and self-propelled sprayers. This dual-circuit solution system features a dedicated 600-litre/min filling pump, able to fill the largest MAF 4080 model in less than seven minutes.

The Active Pause feature offers relaxed chemical filling via the PowrFill inductor, with all the clean water necessary for rinsing and no race against the filling tank. Spraying is carried out by a dedicated high-pressure 750-litre/min spraying pump with direct rate control, which provides rapid application rate adjustment and a proven 98 per cent spray rate accuracy

Both tank agitation and rinsing are electronically controlled, with five fully automated rinsing programmes ensuring that the machine is completely clean before switching to different crops. All operations, including rinsing, can be carried out either from inside the cab or via the new Solution Command keypad and digital display at the central operator station on one side of the machine. M-Spray features only around 50 per cent of the moving parts of the previous solution system and requires no scheduled maintenance.

A new range of MK spray booms from 24 to 36m wide, including a triple-fold 36/24m version, are now available for the 2021 Mazzotti MAF sprayers. Featuring a triangulated 3D steel construction and with the stainless steel spraylines protected within the structure, they are built for durability and a long working life.

Automatic boom control is provided by a NORAC UC7 system featuring hybrid mode sensors and active centre frame control for precise and predictable boom behaviour. Available in either three- or five-sensor configurations, the NORAC UC7 system offers automatic control of boom height, boom angle and boom variable geometry, precisely positioning the nozzles for optimum coverage and minimised spray drift.

Individual Nozzle Control (INC) for fast and precise switching of each individual spray nozzle is fitted as standard, again utilising an INC system developed and manufactured by John Deere. For manual operation virtual section widths can be specified from the cab, while in auto mode each nozzle is switched individually according to DGPS positioning.

Operator comfort

The John Deere-derived operator station has been designed for comfort and safety during long working days. A large glass area provides excellent visibility towards the crop and spray boom, while electronic climate control maintains a comfortable working environment and standard Category 4 filtration provides protection from harmful spray vapours and dusts. The redesigned armrest controls and multifunction joystick are designed specifically for spraying applications and position all controls logically to hand.

The spray control system now exploits John Deere ISOBUS technology, providing a powerful but easy to use interface. A choice of John Deere 4240 or 4640 GreenStar displays provide full control of the spraying process, and with the addition of an optional StarFire 6000 DGPS receiver they can also take care of individual nozzle control, prescription applications and job recording.

Wireless communication is available, to enable convenient features such as Wireless Data Transfer and Remote Display Access. AutoTrac assisted steering can also be specified, to increase driving accuracy and reduce operator fatigue when operating in situations without tramlines or rows.