John Deere brings high-capacity X-Series combines to Europe

John Deere has added two new X-Series combine harvester models to its 2021 harvesting line-up to help large-scale farmers harvest more tonnes per hour and more hectares per day, specifically in tough, high yielding, wet conditions. The new X9 1000 and X9 1100 combines represent the next level of John Deere harvesting performance and are now the flagship machines in John Deere’s range of harvesting solutions.

The X9 1100 can harvest wheat at an impressive 100 tonnes per hour at less than one per cent grain loss. “As conditions change, the X9 combine can make automatic adjustments for the operator so it consistently operates at peak levels,” said John Deere product marketing manager Jonathan Edwards.

The X-Series combines feature the widest feederhouse on the market, which is the foundation for the X9’s performance. Coupled with a new dual rotary separator and the industry’s largest cleaning shoe, these work together to improve crop flow and increase harvesting capacity.

“The crop transitions from the feederhouse and is fed very evenly by the chevron-design feed accelerator towards the heart of the new combine – the X-Series Dual Separator (XDS). With the largest active threshing and separation areas John Deere has ever offered, crop in the XDS is handled through nine revolutions, resulting in low losses and increased harvesting capacity,” said Edwards.

The 3.51m long XDS rotors have taken the proven modular concept from the S-Series combines, with dedicated sections for threshing and separation. Alongside the traditional threshing elements, the separation area utilises a finger design to tease the last grains from the crop mat, so enhancing performance in conditions that are less than ideal.

The X9 is designed to excel in northern, high moisture, tough separation conditions where this machine has been tested extensively and has been proven to achieve over 100 tonnes/hr at a one per cent loss level.

The 7m2 Dyna-Flo XL cleaning shoe has 36 per cent more cleaning area and, thanks to a brand new fan system, delivers 45 per cent more cleaning capacity than the S-Series. This enables the highest grain quality on the market and once more underlines that these new combines are clearly positioned above any previous combine offering, addressing the needs of the largest and most demanding customers across Europe.

During harvest, the highly fuel-efficient X-Series combines can run for up to 14 hours without refuelling and are powered by an all-new John Deere PowerTech 13.6-litre six-cylinder diesel engine delivering up to 700hp (515kW). As on the successful 9000 Series self-propelled forage harvesters, the X9 also features HarvestMotion, a robust belt-drive system which delivers 20 per cent lower fuel consumption and 30 per cent more torque, as well as lower engine rpm.

To ensure customers can spend maximum time harvesting, the X9’s 1250-litre fuel tank can be fully refuelled in under 2.5 minutes with the new Fast Fuel System, providing filling speeds of up to 550 litres/min.

Throughout development of the X-Series combines, John Deere has focused heavily on harvesting efficiency. Through groundbreaking developments in transmissions, crop handling, cleaning systems and the new Xcel straw chopper knives, harvesting power requirements have been reduced by 120hp (86kW), while at the same time delivering increased performance. As testimony to this concept, the X9 was awarded a DLG silver medal for its ‘large combine efficiency package’ at Agritechnica 2019.

The brand new ProDrive XL is a true seamless transmission featuring key benefits such as:

30 per cent more torque than the existing ProDrive for hillsides, as well as wet and muddy conditions;

40kph;

engine speed management to 1700rpm to maximise efficiency on the road.

ProDrive XL uses an industry exclusive double pump technology system. It engages both pumps immediately on starting, to ensure maximum torque is available. As the forward speed increases and the torque demand decreases the second pump output is reduced, decreasing the power and fuel requirements. X-Series combines are available on wheels or tracks with a transport width below 3.5m.

The X9 also features a brand new cab offering the latest equipment and options including seat heating and ventilation, a seat massage function and an app-enabled radio. With three different cab specification levels, Select, Premium and Ultimate, there is something to suit every budget and taste.

With the ability to harvest longer than any machine on the market in conditions that are less than ideal, visibility at night has not been overlooked. With LED lighting as standard, night can be turned into day, while other features such as gull-wing LED lights on the Ultimate visibility package provide a nice finishing touch.

The X9 also has a full suite of on-board technology and depending on the packages chosen, it can be equipped with AutoMaintain, Active Terrain Adjustment and Active Yield.

JDLink is available free of charge on both models for two years. This enables machine-to-machine communication and makes it easy for the owner and operator to send field and agronomic data to and from the machine, as well as share machine performance information. With John Deere Connected Support, owners also get unmatched dealer service through Expert Alerts – an industry exclusive – where potential downtime is detected and resolved before it happens.

The X9 1000 grain tank holds 14,800 litres and the X9 1100 up to 16,200 litres of grain, with unloading rates of up to 186 litres/sec. Folding unloading augers with an adjustable spout are available for the X-Series in various lengths.

John Deere is so confident about the performance of this machine that it will be running the X-Series Challenge, where £25,000 (€25,000 in Ireland) is offered to anyone who can beat the X-Series combine in the field. This challenge is open to any production combine on the market today, with registration via the John Deere country websites.

John Deere dealers will start taking orders for the new X-Series combines later this summer. For more details visit your local dealer or www.deere.co.uk.