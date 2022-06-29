John Deere AutoTrac now easier for mixed fleets

Farmers and contractors running multi-brand tractor fleets can now use John Deere’s AutoTracTMTIM (Tractor-Implement-Management) activation for the Gen4 Universal Displays. This means that the proven guidance system AutoTracTM can be used on all tractors with AEF (Agricultural Electronics Foundation)-certified TIM guidance capability.

Existing well-known solutions for machine guidance on multi-colour fleets are AutoTracTM Universal 300 and Reichhardt GREENFIT. The new AutoTracTM TIM is a complementary offer that is fully integrated. The key benefit is that no further steering wheel- or controller components are needed.

This is a simple solution for farmers and contractors with mixed fleets who want to use a universal guidance system. To run AutoTracTM TIM, they need the AEF-certified Gen4 Universal Display (4240 or 4640) with AutoTracTM activation and a StarFireTM 6000 or 7000 receiver.

More and more manufacturers provide their tractors for the AEF TIM interface. John Deere unlocks its steering system for tractors for other manufacturers through ISOBUS, which are AEF TIM guidance certified. Details on machine compatibility to fit John Deere AutoTracTM TIM can be found on the AEF Database.

As soon as AutoTracTM TIM is used, the system can be supplemented as follows: If the machine (regardless of brand) is equipped with a JDLinkTM modem, data can be exchanged wirelessly and free of charge with the John Deere Operations CenterTM. It enables workflows to be set up, planned, monitored and analysed in a single online portal. This also allows customers to use functions for precision farming, such as creating application maps. These can then be sent directly to the tractors in the field using John Deere AutoSetup.

With the AutoTracTM TIM activation, John Deere shows that openness to other manufacturers still plays an important role. In this way, the company enables customers with mixed fleets in particular to easily use John Deere’s solutions for agriculture.