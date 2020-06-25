John Deere 7R series gets major upgrade

Just eight months after launching its new generation 7R Series tractors at Agritechnica 2019, John Deere has announced another significant update to the range.

The 7R Series models introduced in Hanover last November received a major upgrade with a brand new luxury cab, the CommandPRO joystick, a top-quality seat with massage function, DAB+ touchscreen radio with Apple CarPlay compatibility and a 6.1 speaker system, enhanced Precision Ag technology features and much more.

Featuring the stepless AutoPowr transmission as standard, the new top of the range 7R 350 tractor completes the 7R Series and can be ordered now from John Deere’s European dealer network. Developing up to 388hp with Intelligent Power Management and with a minimum shipping weight of only 11.4 tonnes, this latest model boasts an impressive power to weight ratio of just 29kg/hp.

At the same time, on all 7R Series tractors equipped with a 40kph transmission and front axle brakes, payload has been increased by two tonnes to match the maximum permissible weight of 18 tonnes. More flotation is also offered with the new availability of IF650/60R34 front tyres and up to IF900/60R42 rear tyres.

First-class steering capability is provided by the enhanced ActiveCommand Steering 2. This is an electronic system that uses a gyroscope to sense any tractor yaw and automatically compensates drift to stay perfectly on track. Operators are now able to adopt various settings in the CommandCentre display to match personal preferences.

Variable Ratio Steering can be turned on and off, steering sensitivity can be adjusted and steering wheel resistance can be tuned, all individually. The field proven and popular automatic reduction to 3.1 lock-to-lock steering remains available to allow quick and convenient headland manoeuvres.

John Deere has also expanded its digital offering. Complementary to the established Wireless Data Transfer between the tractor’s CommandCentre display and the remote computerised Operations Centre, the latest MyOperations app can now serve as a digital field record. Using the app, operators can document any task and know that the data will be safely stored in their personal Operations Centre account.

Of particular interest to contractors, the newly enhanced functionality of the MyJohnDeere.com Operations Centre now allows ISOXML boundary and documentation data to be imported from other displays and portals. This enables seamless data transfer and collaboration within mixed fleets and with different customers.

Technical data