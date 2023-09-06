JCB unveils compact but powerful new agri telescopic handler

A new three tonne lift capacity compact telescopic handler has been launched by JCB for the popular 6.0m lift height sector with a comprehensive specification that offers significant performance and productivity advantages.

The JCB Loadall 530-60 AGRI Super is ideally sized to match the needs of livestock farms with narrow aisles and passages, and caters for the needs of pig and poultry units in particular by combining high levels of power and traction with compact dimensions for productive performance, especially when working inside buildings with restricted height.

Power is provided by a 4.8-litre Stage V emissions-compliant JCB DieselMAX engine with peak outputs of 97kW (130hp) and 550Nm of torque, which is combined with a new two-speed hydrostatic transmission.

This combination delivers a 25% increase in dynamic tractive effort over its predecessor, 527-58 AGRI Plus, which is a real boost to productivity when bulldozing litter from chicken sheds.

JCB’s established VariSpeed control, meanwhile, provides separate engine revs and ground speed adjustment when using hydraulically-driven attachments like a bucket feeder or sweeper.

An overall height of just 2.0m on the 20in tyre option ensures sufficient clearance to work beneath poultry house feeders and drinkers lifted clear for the cleaning-out operation.

To suit outdoor working on muddy and uneven surfaces, the new JCB Loadall 530-60 AGRI Super is also available on 24in tyres for maximum ground clearance and traction; on these tyres, overall width is just 2.1m and even less on the 20in tyres at 2.0m.

Yet within those tight dimensions, the new Loadall has a JCB Smart Hydraulics package featuring regenerative hydraulics for fast but controlled boom lowering, Smooth Ride System boom suspension, boom-end hydraulic cylinder damping, and bucket shake with minimal control input.

It also has improved visibility and a host of previously optional features installed as standard, taking its equipment level close to that of JCB’s larger Loadall telehandlers.

As a result, the new model will provide much-increased productivity potential for livestock producers who need a nimble, compact machine for daily tasks in and around buildings.