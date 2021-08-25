Full details of new, ‘first of its kind’ Fendt 900 Series Rogator range released

Following the announcement last month, from agricultural machinery OEM Fendt, that a new Rogator 900 Series is in the pipeline for North America, parent company AGCO has released further details of exactly what to expect from the five new models: the RG932, RG934, RG934H, RG937 and RG937H, ranging from 315 HP to 365 HP.

The new adjustable-clearance Fendt Rogator offers year-long nutrient and crop protection versatility for both liquid and dry applications. Pre-plant, postemergence, mid-season, late-season and post-harvest applications may all be accomplished with one, high-quality applicator.

The first-of-its-kind Fendt Rogator 900 Series self-propelled applicator adjusts between standard (56-60in) and high clearance (72-76in) in just 45 seconds with the push of a button and can be switched from liquid to dry application or vice versa in as little as two hours.

“The Fendt Rogator 900 is the first of its kind – the only self-propelled, rear-mounted boom applicator with adjustable clearance and easy conversion between liquid and dry systems for ultimate versatility,” says David Fickel, manager of tactical marketing for application equipment at AGCO. “Because the new Rogator can be equipped for nearly any type of crop care application, customers not only optimize their investment in the machine, but have greater control over when and how products are applied. That helps ensure better product use for higher yields and an overall better return on their crop care investment.”

Equipped with a rear boom and a cab created for application equipment, the Fendt Rogator 900 Series offers a clean and safe operating environment with great stability and visibility. And the industry leading LiquidLogic system comes standard on the new machine, providing the product- and time-saving benefits of a recirculating boom, plus more.

These durable machines are built for the tough field conditions of fall or early season application and are backed by the three-year Gold Star Customer Care maintenance, service and warranty program.

The Fendt Rogator is the latest addition to the line of farmer-focused innovations from AGCO. It joins the IDEAL combine, Momentum planter and wide range of Fendt tractors to round out a selection of essential crop production equipment for professional farmers.

The Rogator 900 Series combines the reliability and comfort of Fendt with the expertise in precision crop input application that began with Ag-Chem’s introduction of the first self-propelled field sprayer in 1972.

Fendt Rogator 900 Series includes these features and options:

• The OptiLoad system of the industry-leading LiquidLogic® system now offers the best of both worlds – customizable and fully automated rinsing controlled from the cab. Using the Fendt VarioTerminal™, the operator can control how long to run each electronic valve for each type of product, without leaving the cab.

• A variable fan with reversing function helps clear the engine cooling package of pollen and fine dust, increasing cooling efficiency and reducing downtime to clear filters.

• The Fendt 900 Series cab features dual activated-carbon filters and a state-of-the-art cab pressurization fan for protection from dust, aerosols and vapors. The cab has 12% more glass than the previous Rogator, giving operators greater visibility. More shoulder room, Air-Ride seat suspension and a heated and cooled seat provide maximum comfort for long days in the machine.

• A range of nozzle, section and boom-height control options are available with the choice of two technology packages for precise application. The EZ-Drops drop tube kit can be added for placing late-season nitrogen and cover-crop seed below the crop canopy.

• Customers can choose either the Protechi technology package for the Fendt VarioTerminal and integrated Fendt technology or the ProTech+ technology package with the Fendt Viper 4+ field computer for the ultimate combination of operating power and program capabilities.

All models have AGCO Power 8.4L engines and are equipped with LiquidLogic liquid management (standard), with liquid capacities ranging from 900 to 1,300 gallons, or dry spinner systems with capacities ranging from 253 to 330 cubic feet. All but the RG932 can be equipped with the Air-Max® Precision R1 or R2 pneumatic boom spreader, ranging from 215 to 275 cubic feet in capacity. Owners can customize the systems and tank sizes they need for their operation.

Steel booms of 90-, 100- and 120-foot lengths with 10-, 15- and 20-inch nozzle spacing are available to suit specific width, volume and broadcast needs. An optional aluminum 132-foot boom, 5% lighter than a 120-foot steel boom, is also offered.

Just as with the current RoGator C models, operators of the new Rogator 900 machines will benefit from the automatic traction control of the AWD SmartDrive system. Turn-compensated wheel speed provides independent control of each wheel to assist in tight turns and reduce soil disruption and crop damage. Optional GatorTrak™ 4-Wheel Steer offers a tight, 16.5-foot turning radius that dramatically improves field maneuverability, crosses fewer rows and reduces compaction.

The new Fendt Rogator will debut at MAGIE and the Farm Progress Show in August 2021.