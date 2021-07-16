New Fendt Rogator 900 Series applicator announced for North America

AGCO has been announced a new Fendt Rogator 900 Series applicator – to be launched in the North American market and showcased for the first time at two major agricultural trade shows in the USA in August 2021.

True to Fendt’s tradition of delivering innovative solutions that meet the needs of farmers, this first-of-its-kind self-propelled applicator adjusts between standard and high clearance with the push of a button and converts from liquid to dry application and vice versa in as little as two hours.

The new Fendt Rogator applicator offers season-long crop care versatility, delivering a single machine for applying liquid or dry crop care products any time ‒ pre-plant, post-emerge, mid-season or late-season – as well as cover-crop seeding or application of nutrients or burndown products in the autumn.

Full details about the design and capabilities of the Fendt Rogator 900 Series applicator and its availability in North America will be announced by parent company AGCO in August.

The new Rogator applicator will be on display at AGCO Lot #806 at the Midwest Ag-Industries Exposition (MAGIE) 25-26 August 2021, in Bloomington, Illinois. The following week, 31 August – 2 September 2021, the machine will be at AGCO Lot #333 during the 2021 Farm Progress Show in Decatur, Illinois.

As part of the Fendt family of reliable, high-quality equipment, the Rogator 900 Series applicator is backed by the three-year Gold Star Customer Care maintenance, service and warranty programme.