CNH announces global leadership team changes

CNH has made leadership changes to capitalize on current market opportunities in its agriculture business in the North America and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) regions.

Scott Harris will assume the role of president, North America, effective January 1, 2025. As the current global brand president of Case IH and Steyr, Harris has led both the financial services business – CNH Capital – and the parts and service division in North America. Harris has also helmed its Case Construction Equipment, New Holland Construction and Case IH brands in the region.

Starting March 1, 2025, Markus Müller will join CNH as President, EMEA. He arrives from the global engine manufacturer DEUTZ AG, and brings with him a wealth of relevant industrial and commercial experience.

Müller was most recently chief technology and chief sales officer, alongside serving as an executive board member. He began his career at DEUTZ AG in 2006 where prior to his most recent appointment, he served as senior vice president of product development and technical customer support, preceded by leadership roles in research and development. From 2016- 2018, Müller was managing director of HJS Emission Technology, where he was responsible for product development, operations and sales.

Stefano Pampalone, agriculture chief commercial officer, will assume the role of president, EMEA, ad interim, in addition to his current responsibility until February 28. Pampalone and Müller will work together over the coming months to ensure a smooth transition in the leadership of the EMEA region and its agriculture activities.

Vilmar Fistarol is stepping down as president, North America, effective December 31, 2024, and he will remain in an advisory role with CNH during H1 2025. Furthermore, Carlo Alberto Sisto is stepping down as president, EMEA, with immediate effect.