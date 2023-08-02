Claas unveils new Xerion 12 series tractors

The Xerion has been establishing new fields of application and expanding into new market regions for more than 25 years. The two new more powerful 12.590 and 12.650 models are designed as highly efficient specialists for the toughest of draught work, such as pulling wide cultivators and seed drills as well as chaser bins. In addition to North America, central Western Europe and South America, the core target markets include countries such as Australia.

ABOVE: The two new Xerion series tractors feature the highly efficient low-engine speed drive concept 2.0

The successful basic concept with a bolted, highly resilient central frame and two steering axles was adopted from the Xerion 4200, 4500 and 5000 models and adapted to reflect the increased output, higher weight and larger track width. New Terra Trac triangular crawler track units or dual tyres up to 800/70 R42 transfer the power gently and efficiently to the ground, while the driver enjoys an excellent all-round view in the large, four-point-suspended cab.

The low-speed concept 2.0 marks a perfect synthesis between the efficient, high-cubic-capacity Mercedes-Benz engine and the optimally coordinated continuously variable transmission – capped by the high-performance, low-engine speed hydraulics featuring the highest hydraulic output on the market. With a maximum power output up to 653 hp and up to 3100 Nm of torque, the Xeron 12 Series is currently the most powerful four-wheel-drive tractor with continuously variable transmission technology on the market and features the familiar CEMOS operator assistance and process optimisation system from Claas standard tractors with CMATIC continuously variable transmission.