Case IH updates Puma tractors to boost power and productivity

Case IH is launching enhancements to its Puma series tractor lineup to provide operators with greater efficiency, convenience and operational flexibility. These updates include longer service intervals and new styling features for greater productivity and a more comfortable in-cab experience.

Case IH announced updates to Puma models 185 to 240 in October 2020 — and now Puma models 150 and 165 incorporate these productivity-enhancing updates.

“Producers need innovations that help them get more done in less time — and this Model Year 2021 Puma series tractor lineup will help them do just that,” said J.E. Cadle, mid-range tractor marketing manager with Case IH. “Puma series tractors have always been recognised as multipurpose machines built to provide a wide range of efficient solutions. Now, with longer service intervals and improved styling based on customer feedback, the new Puma models will provide operators with even greater productivity.”

Longer service intervals, less fuel

Case IH Hi-eSCR2 emissions technology offers producers greater productivity with reduced fuel, improving engine responsiveness and durability while lowering emissions. All Model Year 2021 Puma series tractor models deliver longer service intervals for maximum uptime: 750 hours for engine oil and 1,500 hours for transmission fluid.

“Our new Hi-eSCR2 emissions technology is a game-changer in terms of productivity,” Cadle said. “With less time spent on maintenance and better fuel economy, these efficiencies can truly help operators save time and money.”

Styling features designed with operators in mind

Feedback based on extensive customer input has led to new styling features that include an updated hood and enhanced LED work lighting, providing a uniformly lit work area. In turn, these improvements help producers gain in-field precision while remaining comfortable in the cab.

“Customer-oriented updates to Puma series tractors are all about creating an improved operating experience,” Cadle said. “From better lighting that helps operators stay efficient in all field conditions to a redesigned hood that maximises visibility, these improvements will provide operators with the tools they need to get the job done comfortably.”