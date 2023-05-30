Case IH extends Optum range with new 340hp flagship model

Catering for the growing market in multi-purpose, high power tractors, Case IH has launched a new 340hp flagship model for its Optum range, maximising the award-winning Optum concept of a high power, low weight design that can be ballasted as required.

Despite multiple improvements, the Optum 340 CVXDrive with AFS Connect is no heavier than the existing 300 and 270 models, but provides more power, ultimate productivity and the ability to handle any task.

Manufactured at the Case IH factory in St. Valentin, Austria to stringent quality standards, Optum 340 CVXDrive is ideal for draft and PTO applications, from tillage and seeding to mowing and transport. Delivering the highest levels of comfort and performance, it now has one of the quietest cabs on the market and an array of advanced technologies only available from Case IH, including 5 years AFS Connect advanced telematics. This brings additional benefits thanks to the AFS Connect portal, providing the capability of connected services for a longer period.

“Optum 340 CVXDrive, our new top model in this segment, perfectly meets the requirements of large farming and agricultural contracting businesses needing a tractor with a high power-to-weight ratio that gives it the versatility to take on a wide range of tasks,” says Dr. Solveiga Kalinauskaite, product manager.

The beating heart of Optum 340 CVXDrive, its six-cylinder, 6.7-litre Stage V FPT engine, delivers power and torque for demanding field and transport applications. Incorporating the highly effective and well proven Hi-eSCR2 emissions reduction technology, it also includes Automatic Productivity Management (APM) which optimises the CVXDrive ratio and engine speed to suit power output requirements.

The Optum 340 CVXDrive, like the existing 300 and 270 models, features a large 630-litre fuel tank that enables longer autonomous hours in the field, as does the best-in-class 750-hour engine service schedule. The new model offers 27hp, or 9%, more power than the Optum 300 CVXDrive, while peak torque is 1,398Nm at 1,400rpm, compared with 1,282Nm at the same speed for its smaller stablemate.

The new spacious cab provides best-in-class comfort and is extra quiet at just 66dB(A). Operators will appreciate the excellent all-round visibility, premium quality trim, automotive standard of fit and finish, plus a high level of equipment, which includes a key fob for keyless operation.

The cab’s advanced design includes the redesigned ergonomic Multicontroller armrest, which places 95% of the most-used functions at the driver’s fingertips, many of which can be operated either via the touchscreen or new integrated turn-and-press encoder dial. For ultimate operating and ride comfort, an optional new semi active cab suspension can be chosen.

Clear and easy to use, the new AFS Pro 1200 touch screen monitor with Bluetooth® functionality gives an overview of all tractor functions. It helps the operator optimise engine, transmission, hydraulic and PTO performance, while also managing the operation of the implements. The new AFS Vision Pro operating system enables precision farming functionality, tractor systems and connectivity to match the required operating preferences.