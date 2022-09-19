Bobcat launches new MT100 mini track loader

Bobcat has launched its new MT100 mini track loader, removing the need for manual labour, and replacing the use of wheelbarrows, shovels and hand tools in many applications in construction, demolition, rental, landscaping, agriculture and other industries.

With a standard width of just 904 mm (increasing to 1045 mm with the Wide Track Option providing increased stability and lower ground pressure), the reduced dimensions of the new MT100 provide easy passage through narrow gates and doorways and facilitate work in confined spaces.

The integrated ride-on platform of the MT100 gives the user a wider view to the sides of the machine as well as the bucket cutting edge or attachment. Combined with the track system, the ride-on platform on the MT100 provides a smooth ride for enhanced operator comfort and confidence. The ISO joystick controls on the MT100 are ergonomically designed and provide finely tuned precision – so controlling the machine is safe, easy and comfortable.

“With the MT100 mini track loader, users can travel and work in the tightest spaces where other machines cannot,” said John Chattaway, loaders product manager at Bobcat. “The MT100 should not be underestimated – it does serious work: from cleaning up under conveyors at quarries and waste sites to digging, trenching, tilling and moving materials and more on construction and demolition sites. The MT100 also offers the attachment versatility of larger Bobcat compact loaders.”

Despite its compact size, the MT100 mini track loader still delivers a rated operating capacity of 460 kg, a tipping load of 1314 kg, a powerful breakout force and a lift height of 2057 mm.

The moveable counterweights (CWs) system adds even more capability and allows the user to tailor the lift capacity or ground engagement depending on the application. As standard, the counterweights sit in the front undercarriage to provide optimal ground engagement. Moving them to the rear uprights increases lift capacity to 485 kg and the tipping load to 1387 kg when needed.

The Stage V, 25 HP engine on the MT100 works efficiently to drive the work equipment. The track drive and powerful 41 l/min auxiliary hydraulics ensure the MT100 can be used for multi-function work, carried out using the many different attachments available.