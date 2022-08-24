Bobcat launches new MT100 min loader

Bobcat will launch its new MT100 mini track loader at the Galabau Exhibition – the leading European trade fair for gardening, landscaping and greendesign – in Nuremberg, Germany from 14-17 September.

The new MT100 mini track loader removes the need for manual labour, replacing the use of wheelbarrows, shovels and hand tools in many types of work. The tracks on the MT100 allow travel over established surfaces with less worry about repairs and costs associated with surface damage.

The compact dimensions of the MT100 provide easy passage through narrow gates and doorways and facilitate work in confined spaces. In addition, the MT100 shares many of the same attachments found on other small Bobcat loaders such as buckets, trenchers, breakers and sweepers using the same standard Bob-Tach system.

As well as launching the new MT100, the company will preview its mower products plus its range of new solutions for landscaping, gardening, horticulture, construction, rental and other industries. These will all form part of the new Bobcat Grounds Maintenance Equipment range being launched in 2023.

As Bobcat continues to enter new product categories to strengthen its position in the compact equipment industry, the company will be entering the Grounds Maintenance market in 2023 with a new product range to complement its current portfolio. At Galabau, Bobcat is giving a preview of the company’s new mowers, part of the range that also includes new compact tractors and turf equipment alongside the company’s mini track loaders, small articulated loaders and related attachments.

Visitors to Galabau will be able to see other products from the Bobcat range that encompasses skid-steer and compact track loaders, mini-excavators, telehandlers, compact wheel loaders and light compaction products.

Galabau is the leading European trade fair for gardening, landscaping and greendesign and has taken place since 1974. As a major international show, Galabau 2022 is spread across 14 exhibition halls and has outdoor areas for machinery demonstrations, with over 1200 companies exhibiting from 37 countries.