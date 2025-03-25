CASE STUDY: Hyundai’s hydrogen fuel-cell prototype

Hyundai’s hydrogen fuel-cell prototype is now market-ready and will be fully demonstrated at Bauma Munich, setting it up to become a standard-bearer for a trend right across the construction vehicle industry towards this zero-carbon fuel

Hyundai Construction Equipment is to showcase its second-generation HW155H – a hydrogen fuel cell-powered wheeled excavator prototype – at Bauma Munich. The first version of the machine was displayed as a static exhibit at Bauma 2022, but it will now be fully operational in the demonstration area throughout the event, showing how hydrogen technology can contribute to emission-free construction operations.

The HW155H has evolved since its initial presentation. “We are not talking about a concept anymore, but we are ready for mass production,” explains Peter Sebold, product manager at Hyundai. “However, we are not launching the machine fully because the market isn’t ready for us or for hydrogen, in terms of infrastructure and so on.”

The vehicle is powered by fuel cells developed in partnership with Hyundai Motor Company – a 30kW and a 50kW unit. The HW155H combines these to provide 70–100kW of power, comparable to a conventional diesel-powered excavator of this size. This power is used to drive electric motors or electrically-driven hydraulic pumps.

Solid-state of mind

Perhaps the most interesting development in the latest iteration is the hydrogen storage system. “The biggest change is the tank system that we have. It’s now a solid-state tank storage system, which is based on a technology called metal hydride,” says Sebold. “This technology has never been used in construction machinery, so it’s a first-time development.”

The system works by having a solid structure instead of having a hollow tank. “You have to imagine it like a sponge that’s absorbing the molecules of the hydrogen in gas form which enables extremely high density,” says Sebold.

The solid-state storage solution operates at a significantly lower pressure than conventional systems – around 300 bar compared to 750 bar – while achieving a greater storage density. “You actually compress the hydrogen, so you increase the volume of the tank, which has as a positive consequence that the machine has more fill, this means it has longer autonomy,” says Sebold.

This improved storage capacity allows for approximately 12 hours of runtime, with refueling taking just 10 minutes. “There’s no charging, no batteries. You refill the machine in 10 minutes, like if you were filling up your car at the gas station,” says Sebold.

Truly zero-emissions

While hydrogen combustion engines are being developed by some OEMs and have clear advantages in terms of relying on established ICE technology and architecture, fuel-cells have an advantage in terms of emissions.

“Some other companies are working and developing combustion engines,” says Sebold. “The difference is, with a combustion engine, it’s not fully zero emission. You have no more CO 2 , – that’s eliminated – but you still have NOx, so there are still some emissions. The nice thing about using the fuel cells is that it’s hydrolysis in reverse, basically, and so the only emission that you have coming out is pure distilled water.”

Future thinking

The second-generation HW155H fuel-cell excavator has gained the attention of Bauma’s organisers, as proven by its nomination for Bauma 2025’s Innovation Awards in the Climate Protection category. As the fair in Munich gets underway Sebold anticipates significant interest from industry professionals: “It’s going to be interesting and exciting to see the reactions from the public, customers, contractors. I’m sure we will get requests to get the machine for testing purposes in some job sites.”

As construction companies face increasing pressure to reduce their environmental impact, hydrogen power could represent a viable solution for achieving sustainable operations while maintaining the performance levels required in demanding construction environments.

This article first appeared in the March issue of iVT