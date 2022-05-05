UKRAINE: Russian looters thwarted by remote tractor disabling

Russian troops who snatched a number of off-highway vehicles from Ukraine including John Deere tractors and Claas combines discovered they were unable to use them.

The invading forces reportedly stole the high tech machinery from a dealership in occupied Melitopol, before shipping them to Chechnya. But after a journey of more than 700 miles, the thieves were unable to use any of the equipment – because the Ukrainians had remotely disabled them.

A video posted on Twitter shows some of the stolen farm machinery being transported under the protection of traffic police.

The equipment is understood to have been removed from an Agrotek dealership in the southeastern city.