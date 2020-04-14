Yanmar develops agri-robotic concept for sustainable farming

Industrial Vehicle Technology International
Agriculture in the future will see increasing use of scientifically precise farming techniques, where automated ‘agro-bots’ monitor, treat and work the land, using advanced technology designed to help maximise yields and minimise disease. With its extensive experience in automation and agricultural mechanisation, Yanmar is now showing the way in advanced field robotics research with its SMASH project, or ‘Smart Machine for Agricultural Solutions Hightech’.
