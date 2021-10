Volvo CE is unveiling its concept wheel loader Zeux, which it has branded the intelligent future of construction. The machine is packed with some truly spectacular features and will be officially unmasked on Wednesday 27th: a physical life-size version inspired by a Lego Technic model now for the first time made real.

