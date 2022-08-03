VIDEO: Registration opens for ConExpo 2023

Registration is now open for ConExpo and the International Fluid Power Exposition (IFPE), running March 14-18, 2023 at the Las Vegas Convention Centre and Las Vegas Festival Grounds in Las Vegas, Nevada. North America’s largest construction trade show will feature more than 1,800 exhibitors across over 2.7 million square feet, showcasing the most advanced equipment and construction industry innovations.

“We are thrilled to return to Las Vegas in March of 2023 to bring the construction industry together. If you’re a construction professional, you won’t want to miss this opportunity to see the industry in action and learn new ways to take your business to the next level,” said show director Dana Wuesthoff. “No other show brings together as many segments of the construction and aggregates industries in one place. Be sure to register early so you can take advantage of the best badge and travel rates.”

When you register online, you can set up your badge, education selections, and hotel accommodations all in one place.

The Festival Lot returns for 2023 as the biggest outdoor display area, featuring earthmoving and lifting (aerial and crane) equipment. It is better connected to the rest of the show via the brand-new West Hall and Diamond Lot, which were under construction during the 2020 show. Also complete for the upcoming show, the Tesla-powered LVCC Loop, an underground tunnel hosting Tesla vehicles running in a loop from the Diamond Lot to the Central Hall and the South Hall, home of IFPE.

“IFPE is the heart and soul of the equipment manufacturing industry,” said IFPE show director John Rozum. “Because we feature the fluid power, power transmission and motion control technology that makes everything in the industry move. In addition to that, IFPE education sessions and Fluid Power Workshops qualify for Professional Development Hours.”

The education component of ConExpo is top notch as well. With 170+ sessions covering everything from aggregates to technology solutions, the comprehensive education at the show is the leading source for those in the industry to obtain cutting-edge information for today’s business challenges and opportunities. There are several education packages to choose from while registering for the show from single sessions to multi-day passes. New this year are a Business Bootcamp and a Leadership Series​ ​that include recommended sessions on Strategic Decision Making for Increased Margins, Financial Essentials for Non-Financial Leaders, and How to be a Construction Leader Worth Following​, among other tailored courses.

Attendees need to plan for and get ready to talk, test, and connect with today’s leading construction experts. The full list of exhibitors is available to help plan your experience and meet the manufacturers and innovators whose products and services can enhance your business.