VIDEO: Red Dot design award for Wacker EZ50 excavator

Wacker Neuson’s Zero Tail Excavator EZ50 has been awarded the Red Dot in the prestigious Red Dot Award: Product Design.

The five-ton-excavator EZ50 is a powerful Zero Tail model without any rear projection. The rear of the upper carriage does not overhang the tracks – thus, safe working without the risk of damaging the machine while turning is possible. Safety also plays a key role in other design aspects: the large windows and intelligent layout of the components in the cabin, combined with a fast-descending hood concept provide ideal all-round visibility.