Agriculture

VIDEO: McCormick presents new addition to X7.6 tractor series at EIMA 2024

Anjali SooknananBy 1 Min Read

At the 2024 edition of EIMA International in Bologna, McCormick, an agricultural machinery brand from Argo Tractors, showcased the latest addition to its X7.6 series of tractors, the X7.6 VT-Drive. Here, Antonio Salvaterra, Argo Tractors’ marketing director, talks to iVT’s Anjali Sooknanan about the vehicle including special cab features.

Anjali Sooknanan is deputy editor of the iVT brand - which includes digital and print editions of a quarterly magazine and Off-Highway Annual, as well as ivtinternational.com. She holds an English degree from Goldsmiths University in London, and has experience working on B2B publications in various industries from electrical to construction.

