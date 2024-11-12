At the 2024 edition of EIMA International in Bologna, McCormick, an agricultural machinery brand from Argo Tractors, showcased the latest addition to its X7.6 series of tractors, the X7.6 VT-Drive. Here, Antonio Salvaterra, Argo Tractors’ marketing director, talks to iVT’s Anjali Sooknanan about the vehicle including special cab features.
VIDEO: McCormick presents new addition to X7.6 tractor series at EIMA 2024
By Anjali Sooknanan1 Min Read
Anjali Sooknanan
Anjali Sooknanan is deputy editor of the iVT brand - which includes digital and print editions of a quarterly magazine and Off-Highway Annual, as well as ivtinternational.com. She holds an English degree from Goldsmiths University in London, and has experience working on B2B publications in various industries from electrical to construction.