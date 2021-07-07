VIDEO: Manitou lays out its corporate social responsibility strategy

Manitou Group, the worldwide reference in handling, aerial lift platforms, and earthmoving, has launched a new annual event called, On the Way Up! A highly innovative and inspiring meeting dedicated exclusively to the group’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy.

The On the way up event was attended virtually by almost 200 people, including 60 media outlets from around the world. Presented by Michel Denis, president & CEO, Hervé Rochet, corporate secretary, and Aude Brézac, CSR director, this programme was created in the form of a television show to give the group an opportunity to explain its CSR approach, which it initiated 10 years ago. This event was conceived in collaboration with many stakeholders: suppliers, customers, employees, rentals, and even financial partners, in much the similar way as the environmental and societal approach of Manitou Group was structured. Several journalists also actively participated by interviewing the directors.

The programme was split into three parts. First, the directors reiterated the fact that CSR has always been a topic of great concern for the group. The second part was dedicated to presenting the CSR road map and how it is fully integrated into the company’s New Horizons 2025 strategy (presented in January 2021). Finally, the last part described the action plan to be followed over the next 12 months.

Several concrete actions were presented for each of the four pillars of the group’s CSR strategy, which are ethics and human beings, the circular economy, safety and working conditions, and a low-carbon trajectory. On this latter point, the group announced that it would publish its carbon trajectory objectives, which will be based on scientific methods, before the end of 2021.

This was an opportunity for Aude Brézac to highlight the benefits of this approach: “Our industry is part of a global ecosystem that is changing and transforming at unprecedented speed. 2020 was an accelerator of this change. With On the way up, we wanted to show how essential environmental and societal issues are for the sustainable growth of our company, while representing sources for value creation.”

By making the program a must-see annual event, the group intends to communicate year after year, with transparency and humility, its progress on its action plan to achieve the objectives set out in its CSR road map. The next edition is already planned for summer 2022.