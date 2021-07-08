Haulotte strengthens presence in China

A new customer support centre for Haulotte’s has been officially unveiled in Wuhan, central China.

Guests from the Hubei Construction Machinery Chamber of Commerce, Hubei Province and surrounding areas attended the official ribbon cutting ceremony and were able to get hands-on experience with the equipment such as compact scissor lifts and RTJ articulating booms. The new facility aims to provide more convenient, efficient, and comprehensive customer support in Central China.

Enhancing the customers’ experience is a key priority for the Chinese subsidiary. In addition to its headquarters in Shanghai, Haulotte has established three branches in Beijing, Wuhan, and Guangzhou. The brand new customer support centre in the Hubei province and the one in Shandong province confirm the group’s commitment to provide customers with a local and personalised service.

At the same time, Haulotte signed a training cooperation agreement with Hubei construction machinery chamber of commerce and officially settled the Hubei construction machinery training centre in Haulotte’s new facility. Haulotte experts will provide a wide range of training courses for aerial work platform operators to enhance their skills.

“The day was a great success, with great commitment from our teams and enthusiasm from our customers,” said Tim Mo, marketing manager from Haulotte Shanghai. “We go far beyond simple technical training: our objective is to accompany our customers so that they develop a real safety culture.”