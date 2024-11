After one year since its launch, the Steyr Plus has been named Tractor of the Year (TotY) 2025 in the 70-150hp Utility category. The tractor, which replaces Steyr’s popular Kompakt range, received its title at a ceremony which took place on the first day of EIMA International in Bologna, Italy.

Here, Christel Diebolt, product marketing EMEA at CNH, talks to iVT’s Anjali Sooknanan about the tractor’s standout features including a range of improvements made from its predecessor.