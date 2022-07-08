Industrial Vehicle Technology International
Podcast #22: The future of automation – Joerg Emmert of Bosch Rexroth

Joerg Emmert is head of machinery automation for Bosch Rexroth. In this interview he offers his views on the current state of off-highway automation, the use of assistance functions and what he means by ‘real automation’. Plus news and conversation with Tom Stone and Saul Wordsworth.

This episode of The Off-Highway Podcast by iVT is sponsored by Bosch Rexroth: Transforming Mobile Machines. The interview begins 4:30   

