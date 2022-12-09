In this Issue – November/December 2022

The November/December 2022 issue is now available online! Packed full of news, interviews and features, including:
COVER STORY
- COOLER THAN ICE: The industry retains historic reservations about fire safety and EV use, particularly underground, but as Anthony James discovers, the technology offers fewer hazards than traditional I.C.E. solutions
NEWS & REGULARS
- CLIMATE CHANGE: Volvo CE unveils ambitious plans for it Braås factory
- WHERE TO START?: Columnist David Wilkie offers insight into the design process
- LOOKING BACK: Hitachi Construction Equipment Europe celebrates 50-years of off-highway excellence
FEATURES
- THE OEM INTERVIEW: HYUNDAI: Hyundai’s European MD Sungwoo Lee talks AI, hydrogen and the acquisition of Doosan
- MISSING PIECE OF THE JIGSAW: Valtra’s new Q series fills a gap in the increasingly popular mid range
- H2 THE RESCUE?: Liebherr’s 50-tonne hydrogen excavator caused a stir at Bauma – but is it the future?
ELECTRIFICATION SPECIAL
- DREAM BIG: iVT editor Tom Stone gets the lowdown on Hitachi’s new EVs from Bauma Munich
- SHOW YOUR WORKINGS: Caterpillar opened up at Bauma to talk about its prototype electric 950 GC wheel loader
- ELECTRIC SYNERGY: A collaboration between Sennebogen and one of its Dutch dealers has given rise to a 50-tonne EV telescopic crawler crane
- BATTERIES TESTED TO PERFECTION: XING Mobility’s immersion battery cooling solution aids safety, performance and longevity