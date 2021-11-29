In this Issue – Nov/Dec 2021

The November/December 2021 issue is now available online! Packed full of news, interviews and features, including:
NEWS & REGULARS
- LEGO BECOMES REAL: A wheel loader prototype developed as a toy sees the light of day as a Volvo CE concept vehicle
- TRACTOR FACTOR: A rundown of the 2022 Tractor of the Year winners
- FORKLIFTS ON THE UP: Long-term forecast of market raised by 39%
- BULLETIN BOARDS: New solutions from Makersan, CrossControl, W Gessman, LH Lift, Faster, Curtiss-Wright, SIBO and AGCO Power
- LOOKING BACK: New Holland and renowned agricultural model manufacturer Britains’ celebrate anniversaries with a vehicle link
COVER STORY
- PRECISION DECISION: Farm commodity prices are on the rise – but so are input costs along with pressures to produce more from less. Such challenges are a key driver behind OEMs investing and collaborating on precision agriculture, says iVT’s Martin Rickatson