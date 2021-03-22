In this Issue – March 2021

The March 2021 issue is now available online! Packed full of news, interviews and features, including:
COVER STORY
- TAKE CONTROL: Could operating an industrial vehicle one day be as simple as playing a computer game? Jack Roper finds out more about the remote control systems that are putting machines into the hands of operators who could be sitting many miles away
NEWS & REGULARS
- ZERO EMISSION AUTOMATION: Volvo’s cabless, autonomous hauler is no longer just a concept…
- AT YOUR SERVICE: The latest developments in operator assistance technology
- FARM HANDS: News updates from the agricultural off-highway industry
- LOOKING BACK: As Kobelco enters its 10th decade we look back at some of the vehicles that are part of the OEM’s success story
FEATURES
- THE CHALLENGE AHEAD: Saul Wordsworth speaks to leading industrial designer Andreas Panik about his involvement with the iVT’s Design Challenge over the years, and looks forward to the 2022 showcase.
- BIG ON ELECTRIC: The electrification revolution is gathering pace as JCB unveils its largest zero-emission vehicle to date – the 525-60E telehandler. Jack Roper finds out more.