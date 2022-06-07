In this Issue – June 2022

The June 2022 issue is now available online! Packed full of news, interviews and features, including:
COVER STORY
- MOVING WITH THE TIMES: Booming mining and heavy construction industries have driven Doosan to come up with the DX1000LC-7, a massive 100-tonne excavator, the largest it has ever built
NEWS & REGULARS
- LEADING THE FIELD: JCB is beefing up the heavyweight end of its agricultural machinery range
- CHALLENGING TIMES: iVT’s latest Design Challenge reflects a world in crisis, and lays down a gauntlet to designers
- BULLETIN BOARDS: New solutions from Caldaro, Bauser and EAO
- LOOKING BACK: Back in 1972 Manitou Group established its UK subsidiary, meaning it’s now time for a golden anniversary celebration