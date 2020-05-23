In this Issue – June 2020

The June 2020 issue is now available online! Packed full of news, interviews and features, including:
- PANDEMIC RESPONSE: All the latest Covid-19 updates
- CONEXPO 2020 REVIEW : Five of the best new machines iVT saw in Las Vegas
- COVER STORY – BUILDING RESILIENCE : Covid-19 is a challenge to the entire off-highway industry – but hope is on the horizon. Saul Wordsworth speaks with insiders in construction and agriculture
- COOL RUNNINGS : iVT editor Tom Stone looks at how key adaptations to hydraulics make running vehicles in extreme sub-zero temperatures possible
- HYDROGEN VS ELECTRIC : Dr Frank Millard examines the part hydrogen fuel cells are playing in lift-truck design
- LOOKING BACK : Crown Equipment celebrates 75 years in the industry