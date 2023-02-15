In this Issue – February 2023

The February 2023 issue is now available online! Packed full of news, interviews and features, including:
COVER STORY
- VEGAS BABY: It’s big and it’s back! ConExpo, North America’s largest exhibition for the construction industry, returns this March. We speak with the event director and offer the lowdown on what to expect in Vegas including all the major vehicle and product launches
NEWS & REGULARS
- RAISING THE STAKES: Caterpillar unveils full details of its ConExpo display
- IVT IN 2023: An overview iVT’s issues for 2023 – and the events to look for
- HYDRAULIC EFFICIENCY: Research suggests better hydraulics reduce battery requirements by 25%
FEATURES
- LIFTING EXPECTATIONS: iVT’s Benedict Evans discovers that Volvo CE isn’t just about machines, but also industry culture and operator feedback
- THE FLOW BETWEEN: iVT’s Jack Roper explores the importance of electrohydraulics for autonomous vehicles
- A HYDROGEN JOURNEY: How did JCB decide the hydrogen combustion engine was the answer to its fuel emission challenges in larger vehicles?