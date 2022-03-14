CNH Industrial officially opens state-of-the-art technology hub in India

CNH Industrial has officially inaugurated its new India Technology Centre (ITC) in the city of Gurugram, located southwest of New Delhi. This strategic hub is an integral part of the company’s global R&D footprint focusing on product development and digital solutions.

The ITC is the first of its kind in the country for CNH Industrial, equipped with the latest technology and capabilities including an innovation centre, vehicle simulation and a state-of- the-art Extended Reality/Virtual Reality laboratory to support global technology-led projects.

The centre has been operational since March 2021 but only now has its opening been marked. Considering its early returns, the addition of further design development spaces for additive manufacturing, embedded software, data analytics, and User Interface & User Experience (UI/UX) with advanced simulation capabilities are foreseen. This site will play a strategic role for collaborative efforts with its sister R&D centers around the world to innovate and leverage the leading-edge technology and digital ecosystem in India, with increased efficiencies to benefit customers.

The centre will also focus on developing core competencies in customer-influenced software solutions and technologies including cloud, embedded, electrification, autonomous, advanced analysis, simulation, automation and mechanical & electrical design.

Located in the Gurugram SEZ (Cyber City), the ITC employs over 100 people, and is currently recruiting more through a rigorous and discerning talent search that prioritizes diversity.

“India’s vast potential, thriving economic development and highly-skilled talent pool make it an attractive market for the expansion and growth of our business,” said Chun Woytera, president Asia Pacific, CNH Industrial. “In the last 10 years, CNH Industrial has invested significantly in our Indian manufacturing, R&D, supply base and supply chain development, among other areas. The new ITC will strengthen our vision of making India a technology hub and showcasing the capabilities and opportunities it provides across the agriculture and construction sectors.”

CNH Industrial India serves the country through the Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and CASE Construction Equipment brands, delivering on the promise of globally engineered excellence, ‘Made in India’ for over 30 years. The business is supported by a dedicated financial arm, CNH Industrial Capital India, which was launched in 2018.