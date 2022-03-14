Mining OEM MDS International becomes MDS – A Terex Brand

Heavy duty rock trommel manufacturer MDS International has rebranded following its acquisition by by Terex in 2021 and will now be known as MDS – A Terex Brand

A new look and feel logo will accompany the brands update and is in line with the new direction that the company is going in.

History, as with all Terex Brands, remains a very important part of MDS, the colours used in the new logo represent Terex and the values represented by that part of MDS, but the logo also showcases the MDS heavy duty drums which is the unique feature of MDS products and what we are synonymous with.

Significant investment has also been made in facilities and staffing to help the OEM deliver aggressive production growth goals so that it can meet ever growing demand for MDS products. Alongside this, it has been expanding its distribution footprint to help position it for long term growth.

Since the first mobile MDS model was launched in 2015, the branding and livery has remained the same. The new livery will retain the old MDS colour while introducing a Terex grey, giving a modern, two tone effect as well as a consistent look across all our models.

As part of this rebrand a new website has been launched to give users a smoother browsing experience and to create consistency with other Terex brands platforms. Social handles have changed to @mds.terex.