OEMs withdraw shipments and presence from Russia

Amidst the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, OEMs including Capterpillar, John Deere, Komatsu, Hitachi and JCB have stopped exporting to Russia and Belarus, whilst both Caterpillar and John Deere have suspended their work with their Russian partners.

In a statement, John Deere said that it was “deeply saddened” by the significant escalation of events in Ukraine, adding that, “we continue to support and maintain close communication with our affected teams, providing necessary resources when possible.”

The John Deere Foundation has additionally been working directly with a number of organisations, including multiple UN agencies, to mobilise resources to support Ukrainians impacted by the crisis. “Our mission is, and always has been, to help our customers feed the world,” the statement ends.