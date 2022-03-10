OEMs withdraw shipments and presence from Russia

Amidst the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, OEMs including Capterpillar, John Deere, Komatsu, Hitachi and JCB have stopped exporting to Russia and Belarus, whilst both Caterpillar and John Deere have suspended their work with their Russian partners.
In a statement, John Deere said that it was “deeply saddened” by the significant escalation of events in Ukraine, adding that, “we continue to support and maintain close communication with our affected teams, providing necessary resources when possible.”
The John Deere Foundation has additionally been working directly with a number of organisations, including multiple UN agencies, to mobilise resources to support Ukrainians impacted by the crisis. “Our mission is, and always has been, to help our customers feed the world,” the statement ends.
Caterpillar said operations at its own Russian-based manufacturing facilities had “become increasingly challenging, including supply chain disruptions and sanctions”.
Caterpillar donation
The Caterpillar Foundation, the philanthropic organisation of Caterpillar Inc., is donating more than $1 million to support both urgent and long-term needs of the Ukraine humanitarian crisis.
The donation supports these organisations: American Red Cross to support the global Red Cross network response to the Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis, Project Hope, and the Center for Disaster Philanthropy. Donations will help support relief efforts such as water, food, clothing, hygiene sets, blankets, fuel for heating, medical supplies and housing support in Ukraine and surrounding countries.
“As the fighting intensifies in Ukraine, so does the dire situation for impacted families,” said Gail McGovern, president and CEO of the American Red Cross. “We cannot thank the Caterpillar Foundation and Caterpillar employees enough for their generous contributions, enabling the global Red Cross network to provide humanitarian relief in response to the Ukraine crisis.”
To amplify the giving, the Caterpillar Foundation is also matching gifts from global Caterpillar and dealer employees as well as U.S. retirees to the global Red Cross network in response to the Ukraine crisis through a 2:1 match. These gifts have surpassed the original match goal and will continue to remain open.