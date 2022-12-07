Comer Industries invests in Benevelli

Comer Industries, a global leader in the design and production of advanced engineering systems and mechatronic solutions, and listed on the Italian Stock Exchange, has decided to invest in Benevelli Electric Powertrain Solutions.

Together with its sister company Sitem, Benevelli becomes part of a reality that is characterised by a global reach and a solid and concrete growth strategy. In synergy with Comer Industries it will strengthen its offering in an expanding market while preserving the importance of Italian spirit in the mechanical sector.

The activity of Benevelli Electric Powertrain Solutions will continue in absolute managerial continuity, and in line with the strategic objectives of Comer Industries. The operation was assisted for Benevelli by Grimaldi Studio Legale.

“Becoming part of the Comer Industries Group is a great satisfaction for us,” said Alberto Benevelli, CEO of Benevelli Electric Powertrain Solutions. “Investing in local companies means preserving the value of the Motor Valley and the mechanical sector to further grow our positioning in the emerging sector of electric vehicle transmissions.

“I’m proud to announce this operation involving two excellences in a rapidly expanding market, such as that of electric vehicles,” added Matteo Storchi, President and CEO of Comer Industries. “The acquisition closes exactly one year after that of Walterscheid and once again confirms the concreteness of our future vision which aims at constant and sustainable growth, not only globally but also territorially”.

Comer Industries is the leading global player in the design and production of advanced engineering systems and mechatronic solutions for power transmission. It operates in construction & agricultural machinery, forestry equipment and energy and industrial sectors.

Comer Industries has 16 locations worldwide based in Europe (headquarters in Italy), USA, Brazil, India and China where it employs 3,900 people.